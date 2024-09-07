Crypto Company Empowers Executive with High-Vote Preferred Stock

Crypto Company ( (CRCW) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 5, 2024, The Crypto Company rewarded its multi-position executive Ronald Levy with 10 shares of newly created Series A preferred stock, each carrying 950 million votes, vastly outnumbering the one vote per common share. This move followed an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, which significantly increased authorized common stock and introduced the high-vote preferred stock. The stock issuance and amendment, backed by a majority of shareholders, were part of strategic corporate actions exempt from standard registration based on securities regulations.

