CryoPort Sells CRYOPDP Business to DHL Group

An announcement from CryoPort ( (CYRX) ) is now available.

On June 11, 2025, Cryoport, Inc. completed the divestiture of its CRYOPDP Business to DHL Group for approximately $200 million, as part of a strategic move to enhance its core capabilities and focus on the rapidly growing regenerative medicine market. This transaction, along with a newly formed strategic partnership with DHL, is expected to strengthen Cryoport’s positioning in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, offering enhanced supply chain services and contributing to the company’s long-term profitability goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYRX) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CryoPort stock, see the CYRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYRX is a Neutral.

CryoPort’s stock score is primarily driven by the positive outlook and strategic partnerships outlined in the earnings call. However, significant financial and valuation challenges, along with mixed technical indicators, temper the overall assessment.

More about CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences, with a focus on regenerative medicine. The company supports biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, contract research organizations, developers, and researchers with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to minimize risk and maximize reliability across the temperature-controlled supply chain. Their offerings include the Cryoportal Logistics Management Platform, advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized biologistics, biostorage, bioservices, and cryogenic systems.

Average Trading Volume: 482,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $346.4M

