CryoMass Technologies Issues Selective Information Disclosure

Cryomass Technologies (CRYM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2024, CryoMass Technologies Inc issued a press release that was also sent via email to certain shareholders. The press release and its dissemination are considered furnished and not filed, meaning they are exempt from liability under the Securities and Exchange Act and are not incorporated into any company filings unless explicitly stated. The company does not claim the information as material or complete for investment decision-making purposes.

