Cryofocus Medtech Teams Up for Lung Cancer Innovation

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6922) has released an update.

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced a new collaboration with the Guangzhou National Laboratory and the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University. This partnership aims to advance the development of innovative cryoballoon ablation products for lung cancer treatment using a liquid nitrogen ultra-low temperature cryoablation system. The collaboration seeks to leverage shared resources and expertise to accelerate the clinical application of these cutting-edge therapies.

