Cruz Capital Announces Spin-Out of Hector Project

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. has announced an arrangement agreement that will see its Hector Silver-Cobalt Project in Ontario spun out into its subsidiary, Makenita Resources Inc., which will become a separate entity and seek listing on the CSE. Shareholders of Cruz will receive shares in Makenita proportionate to their holdings, allowing them to retain an interest in both companies as Cruz focuses on other U.S. projects.

