Cruz Battery Metals Spins Out Hector Project

Cruz Battery Metals announces the spin-out of its Hector Silver-Cobalt Project through its subsidiary, Makenita Resources, which will become a separate entity on December 23, 2024. Shareholders will receive shares in both Cruz and the new Makenita company, as Cruz focuses on its lithium and cobalt projects in the U.S.

