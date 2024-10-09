CRRC Corporation Schedules Financial Results Review

CRRC (DE:C2L) has released an update.

CRRC Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of the year. Shareholders and interested market watchers are keen to assess CRRC’s performance as the company continues to navigate the dynamic global market environment. The announcement was made by Chairman Sun Yongcai, with the board’s composition listed, indicating transparency and governance.

