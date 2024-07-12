CRR Adjusts Financing Strategy for Asset Acquisition

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (JP:3282) has released an update.

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (CRR) has altered its financing plan for the acquisition of the asset COMFORIA KAMIMEGURO, now utilizing proceeds from newly issued investment units instead of relying solely on borrowings and cash on hand. This change in financial strategy ensures that the company’s finances will not be materially impacted, even if fundraising efforts fail and forward commitments cannot be executed.

