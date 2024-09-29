Crown International’s AGM Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

Crown International Corporation Limited (HK:0727) has released an update.

At Crown International Corporation Limited’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 27, 2024, shareholders unanimously passed resolutions for the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors with 100% votes in favor. The proposed general mandates to issue and repurchase shares received virtually full support with a 99.99995% approval rate.

