Crown International Corporation Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Crown International Corporation Limited ( (HK:0727) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Crown International Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on July 31, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election and appointment of directors, and authorization for the board to manage director and auditor remunerations. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue additional shares, not exceeding 20% of the current issued shares, to support its capital and operational strategies.

More about Crown International Corporation Limited

Crown International Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating with limited liability and listed under stock code 727. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details are not provided in the notice.

Average Trading Volume: 1,223,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$476.9M

