Crown International Announces Director Resignation

Crown International Corporation Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Xiao Ganghua from his role as independent non-executive Director to focus on personal endeavors and work commitments. The company has confirmed that there are no disagreements or issues related to his resignation that need to be disclosed to shareholders. Trading of the company’s shares has been halted as of the morning of August 1, 2024, pending a significant upcoming announcement.

