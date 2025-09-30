CROSSTEC Group Holdings Reports Decline in Annual Revenue and Increased Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CROSSTEC Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3893) ) is now available.

CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited announced its annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenue from HK$73,811,000 in 2024 to HK$55,409,000 in 2025. The company reported a loss of HK$28,211,000, attributed to increased finance costs and impairment losses, impacting its overall financial performance and positioning within the market.

CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the industry of providing specialized services and products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering comprehensive solutions through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,080,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$145.6M

