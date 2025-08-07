CrossAmerica Partners Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Crossamerica Partners ( (CAPL) ).

CrossAmerica Partners LP reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a significant increase in net income to $25.2 million from $12.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to gains from asset sales. However, the company experienced a decline in adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow compared to the previous year, attributed to decreased fuel and rent gross profit and higher operating expenses. The retail segment saw a slight decrease in gross profit, while the wholesale segment experienced a 12% decline in gross profit due to a reduction in motor fuel and rent gross profit. The company completed several asset sales, reducing debt by more than $50 million, and maintained a strong market position despite soft overall demand.

Crossamerica Partners’ overall performance is hindered by declining profitability and high leverage, reflected in its financial scores. While technical indicators show some negative momentum, the stock’s valuation is challenged by a high P/E ratio, though supported by a strong dividend yield. Mixed earnings call results and stable dividends offer some positive outlook, but the company must address financial and operational challenges to improve investor sentiment.

More about Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels.

Average Trading Volume: 28,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $763.9M

