Cross-Harbour Declares Q2 Cash Dividend

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (HK:0032) has released an update.

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited has announced an ordinary second quarter cash dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend to be paid on 16 September 2024, following an ex-dividend date set for 04 September 2024. The announcement indicates a new development in the company’s interim financial results for 2024.

