CropLogic Ltd. Launches Survey at Chevrier Copper Prospect

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CropLogic Ltd.’s Chevrier Copper Prospect, part of the Dufay Project in Quebec, is undergoing a Fixed Loop Electromagnetic survey to guide future drilling efforts. The Chevrier site, mined in the 1920s, is rich in chalcopyrite and located near the Cadillac Break, a region known for significant mineral deposits. With drilling planned for early 2025, the project holds promise for discovering high-grade copper and gold deposits.

For further insights into AU:OLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.