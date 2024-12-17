CropLogic Ltd. Launches Survey at Chevrier Copper Prospect

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.
Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
- Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!
- Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
CropLogic Ltd.’s Chevrier Copper Prospect, part of the Dufay Project in Quebec, is undergoing a Fixed Loop Electromagnetic survey to guide future drilling efforts. The Chevrier site, mined in the 1920s, is rich in chalcopyrite and located near the Cadillac Break, a region known for significant mineral deposits. With drilling planned for early 2025, the project holds promise for discovering high-grade copper and gold deposits.
For further insights into AU:OLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.