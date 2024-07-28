CropLogic Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

CropLogic Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 30, 2024, at 9:00 am WST, in Perth, WA, where shareholders’ presence will influence key company decisions. The agenda includes the adoption of the annual financial reports, approval of executive remuneration, re-election of directors, and ratification of prior share and options issues. Shareholders are advised to consult with their professional advisers before voting.

