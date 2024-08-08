Cronos Group Hits Record Revenue, Plans Expansion

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) has released an update.

Cronos Group has reported a 46% increase in net revenue for Q2 2024, amounting to $27.8 million, marking the company’s highest quarterly earnings to date. The growth is attributed to strong sales in Canada, Israel, Germany, and the UK along with the success of their cannabis brands. The company maintains a robust balance sheet with $848 million in cash, and announced the expansion of Cronos GrowCo to bolster global growth.

