Cronos Australia Director Bolsters Share Holdings

Robert Iervasi, a director and shareholder of Iervasi Holdings Pty Ltd, has significantly increased his indirect holdings in Vitura Health Limited, acquiring 179,200 shares through on-market trades. With the recent transactions priced at $0.084 and $0.085 per share, Iervasi’s total share count now stands at 459,450. This financial move by a company director may indicate a strong vote of confidence in Vitura Health’s market position or future prospects.

