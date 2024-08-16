Crombie REIT Announces August 2024 Distribution

Crombie Real Estate ate (TSE:CRR.UN) has released an update.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has declared a monthly distribution of $0.07417 per unit for August 2024, payable on September 13 to holders of record by August 31. Crombie is recognized for its portfolio of grocery-anchored retail and mixed-use residential properties, committed to creating value and having a lasting positive impact on communities.

