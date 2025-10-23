Croma Security Solutions Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Croma Security Solutions ( (GB:CSSG) ) is now available.

Croma Security Solutions Group has appointed John Wakefield as Non-Executive Chairman and Andy Wonnacott as Non-Executive Director, effective November 1, 2025. These appointments bring significant expertise in finance, governance, and strategic growth, supporting Croma’s expansion goals. John Wakefield will lead the remuneration committee, and Andy Wonnacott will chair the audit committee, enhancing the company’s leadership as it continues to grow its security network.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CSSG) stock is a Hold with a £88.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Croma Security Solutions stock, see the GB:CSSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CSSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CSSG is a Neutral.

Croma Security Solutions exhibits a solid financial foundation with strategic expansion plans and a strong cash position. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term challenges. The stock’s valuation is attractive due to a high dividend yield and reasonable P/E ratio, but the sustainability of such a yield should be verified.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CSSG stock, click here.

More about Croma Security Solutions

Croma Security Solutions is a technology-led security solutions provider with over 50 years of experience, offering services across locksmith, fire, and security for both domestic and commercial environments. The company is expanding its national security network, having sold its man-guarding business to fund growth, and is a proven acquirer of local locksmith businesses. Croma operates 17 security centers across the UK and serves sectors like health, education, and utilities.

Average Trading Volume: 9,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £9.64M

For an in-depth examination of CSSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue