Croda International Director Purchases Shares, Signaling Confidence

An announcement from Croda International ( (GB:CRDA) ) is now available.

Croda International Plc announced a transaction involving Christopher Good, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased 1,000 ordinary shares at a price of £26.32652 each. This transaction, conducted on August 6, 2025, on the XLON exchange, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in managerial transactions and may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CRDA) stock is a Buy with a £3800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Croda International stock, see the GB:CRDA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CRDA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is influenced by strong insider confidence and a positive earnings outlook, despite technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum. The company’s stable financial health and dividend yield add to its attractiveness, though high valuation and political challenges present risks.

More about Croda International

Croda International Plc operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of high-performance ingredients and technologies. The company serves various markets, including personal care, life sciences, and performance technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 429,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.69B

