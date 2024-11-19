Croda International Announces Audit Committee Leadership Change

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Croda International PLC announces the retirement of John Ramsay from the Board and Audit Committee in March 2025, marking a leadership transition as Ian Bull steps up as the new Chair of the Audit Committee starting December 2024. With extensive experience in financial leadership roles, Ian Bull is well-prepared to guide the committee through Croda’s year-end operations. This strategic move is part of Croda’s ongoing board and committee succession planning.

