Croda Executives Invest in Company Shares

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Croda International PLC has disclosed a series of transactions involving the purchase of ordinary shares by persons with managerial responsibilities within the company. These transactions, which took place on October 10, 2024, include the acquisition of partnership shares, matching shares awarded, and dividend shares purchased through reinvestment on behalf of key executives. The trades were executed on the London Stock Exchange (XLON), highlighting continued insider confidence in the firm’s stock.

