Crocodile Garments Appoints Mr. Lee Po On as Alternate Director

Crocodile Garments Limited ( (HK:0122) ) has shared an update.

Crocodile Garments Limited has appointed Mr. Lee Po On as an alternate director to Ms. Lam Wai Shan, Vanessa, who is the Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of the company, effective from October 22, 2025. Mr. Lee brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Television Broadcasts Limited and the Lai Sun Group, enhancing the company’s leadership with his expertise in media, real estate, and investment management. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Crocodile Garments Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the garment industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in the production and sale of clothing products.

