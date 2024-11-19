Critical Resources Ltd Issues New Unquoted Securities

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 28,333,334 unquoted options, set to expire in October 2027, as part of a previously announced transaction. This move signals the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers in the market, attracting the attention of investors looking for potential growth opportunities.

