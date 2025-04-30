Critical One Energy Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement and Issues Stock Options

An announcement from Madison Metals, Inc. ( (TSE:CRTL) ) is now available.

Critical One Energy Inc. has successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising CDN$1,215,000 through the issuance of 6,075,000 units. The proceeds are intended for exploration activities at the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, and general administrative expenses. The company also granted stock options for 550,000 common shares to management and directors, further aligning their interests with shareholders. This financial move is expected to bolster Critical One’s exploration efforts and strengthen its position in the critical minerals market.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. The company specializes in mine exploration, with a focus on antimony-gold in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa, leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise to create high-value projects.

YTD Price Performance: 38.71%

Average Trading Volume: 57,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.11M

