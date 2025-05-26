Critical Minerals Group Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. ( (AU:CMG) ) has provided an announcement.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, Gerhard Redelinghuys, and associated entities. The voting power of these entities has decreased from 11.19% to 9.12% due to recent transactions, including share dilution and market purchases. This change in voting power could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes, potentially affecting its strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of critical minerals essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 14,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.24M

