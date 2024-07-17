Critical Minerals Group Advises Investor Diligence

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. has issued an informational presentation emphasizing that it does not constitute a financial recommendation or offer to sell securities. The company underscores the need for investors to conduct their own thorough analysis and consult with professional advisors before considering an investment in CMG. Additionally, CMG has reaffirmed its previous announcements regarding mineral resource estimates and targets, while also cautioning potential investors about the preliminary nature of its Scoping Study and the associated uncertainties.

