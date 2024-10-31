Critical Mineral Resources Expands in Moroccan Mining Sector

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (CMR) announces the total voting rights for its share capital, emphasizing its strategic focus on developing critical mineral assets in Morocco. The company has acquired an 80% stake in Atlantic Research Minerals SARL, further strengthening its portfolio in copper and manganese exploration. CMR, listed on the London Stock Exchange, aims to capitalize on the global demand for clean energy resources.

