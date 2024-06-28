Critical Metals Corp Unveils New Incentive Plan

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has released an update.

Critical Metals Corp. has launched the ‘2024 Incentive Award Plan’ aimed at attracting and retaining key personnel by offering a variety of stock and cash-based incentives. The effectiveness of the plan is pending shareholder approval and it will be effective for ten years from the date of initiation. The plan aligns the interests of the company’s directors, officers, and consultants with those of the shareholders by allowing them to acquire an equity interest in the company.

