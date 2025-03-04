Critical Metals Corp Strengthens Board with Defense Expert and Adjusts Warrant Pricing

Critical Metals Corp ( (CRML) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 26, 2025, Critical Metals Corp announced the appointment of Michael C. Ryan, a seasoned U.S. Department of Defense executive, to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2025. Ryan’s extensive military and public sector experience is expected to bolster the company’s strategic development of its Tanbreez Project in Greenland, a significant rare earth deposit crucial for defense applications. Additionally, the company adjusted the exercise price of its private warrants to $5.00 per share, effective February 27, 2025, impacting certain private warrant holders but not affecting public warrants traded on Nasdaq.

More about Critical Metals Corp

Critical Metals Corp is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, producing strategic products essential for electrification and next-generation technologies in Europe and the western world. Its flagship project, Tanbreez, located in Southern Greenland, is one of the world’s largest rare earth deposits. The company also owns the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, which is strategically positioned to support the European market.

YTD Price Performance: -70.84%

Average Trading Volume: 288,394

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $170.7M

