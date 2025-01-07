Critica Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
An announcement from Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) is now available.
Critica Limited has announced the quotation of 16,133,130 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CRI. This development is a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, marking a significant step in the company’s financial activities.
More about Venture Minerals Limited
YTD Price Performance: 0%
Average Trading Volume: 250,500
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: $19.97M
