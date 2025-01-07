Critica Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An announcement from Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) is now available.

Critica Limited has announced the quotation of 16,133,130 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CRI. This development is a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, marking a significant step in the company’s financial activities.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 250,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.97M

See more data about CRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.