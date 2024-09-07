Criterium Energy Reveals Leadership Shuffle and New Drilling Project

Criterium Energy (TSE:CEQ) has released an update.

Criterium Energy Ltd. has announced significant changes to its executive leadership alongside the imminent commencement of a major drilling project in Indonesia. Matthew Klukas ascends to CEO after a stint as Interim CEO, while Andrew Spitzer is appointed CFO, taking over from Dr. Henry Groen who becomes a special advisor. The company is set to begin drilling the first of two planned infill wells in the Mengoepeh field of its Tungkal PSC, marking a strategic move in its operations.

