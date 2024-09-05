Criterium Energy Advances Bulu Contract Sale

Criterium Energy (TSE:CEQ) has released an update.

Criterium Energy Ltd. has received a second payment of US$500,000, bringing the total received to US$1,000,000, as part of a US$7.75 million sale of its interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract. The company anticipates the deal’s completion in early Q4 2024, subject to the buyer securing necessary financing, and considers this transaction central to short-term shareholder value creation.

