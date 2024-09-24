CRH plc Prepares for CEO Transition in 2024

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the retirement of CEO Albert Manifold at the end of 2024, with current CFO Jim Mintern set to succeed him. Mintern, who has over 30 years of industry experience and has been with CRH for 22 years, has played a key role in the company’s strategic transition to the New York Stock Exchange. The company praises both Manifold’s vision and leadership, which have positioned CRH for a bright future, and Mintern’s deep understanding of the company as he prepares to take the helm.

