CRH plc Expands Share Buyback Program with New Phase

CRH plc has completed another phase of its share buyback program, returning $0.3 billion to shareholders, with total returns reaching $8.2 billion since 2018. The company has also initiated a new buyback phase, authorizing Mizuho Securities to repurchase shares worth up to $0.3 billion. This strategic move aims to reduce CRH’s share capital and reflects ongoing confidence in its financial health.

