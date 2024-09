CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the re-issuance of 8,469 Ordinary Shares from its treasury to employees as part of its share schemes, with transaction prices ranging from €23.39 to €24.24 and £20.11 to £31.04 per share. Post-transaction, the company’s treasury holds 41,106,599 Ordinary Shares, while the total number of shares in issue stands at 681,219,801, excluding those held in treasury.

