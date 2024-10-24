CRH plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has recently executed a significant share buyback, acquiring over 48,000 of its ordinary shares across multiple trading venues. This move is part of a larger $300 million share repurchase program aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The transactions, executed through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, are set to continue until early November 2024.

