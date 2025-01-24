CRH plc Announces Share Buyback as Part of $300 Million Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has issued an announcement.

CRH plc, a leading player in the building materials industry, announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares totaling a substantial volume as part of its $300 million share buyback program, initiated in November 2024. The move, executed through its broker Mizuho Securities USA LLC, is part of CRH’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and adjust its capital structure, potentially strengthening its market positioning and signaling confidence in its financial health.

More about CRH plc

YTD Price Performance: 10.04%

Average Trading Volume: 407,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £55.27B

