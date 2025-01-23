CRH plc Announces Share Buyback as Part of $300 Million Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from CRH plc ( (CRH) ) is now available.

CRH plc, a leading global building materials company, announced that it has repurchased a total of 33,000 of its ordinary shares in several transactions across multiple trading venues. This share buyback is part of CRH’s ongoing program to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by February 26, 2025, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. Such actions are typically taken to improve earnings per share and return on equity, signaling confidence in the company’s financial health and prospects.

More about CRH plc

YTD Price Performance: 8.90%

Average Trading Volume: 410,276

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £54.71B

See more insights into CRH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.