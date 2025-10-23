CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares in the United States, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to $300 million in shares by November 5, 2025, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of a wide range of construction products. The company is known for its extensive portfolio that includes cement, aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mixed concrete, serving markets across Europe, the Americas, and other regions.

Learn more about CRH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue