CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisitions

An update from CRH plc ( (CRH) ) is now available.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and cancellation of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 5, 2025. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and financial health.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of construction products. The company is a major player in the global market, providing a wide range of products such as cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.

