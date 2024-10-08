CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has actively engaged in a buyback of its ordinary shares, with a series of transactions executed on October 7, 2024, through its broker BNP Paribas Securities Corp. The shares acquired will be cancelled as part of an ongoing buyback program announced previously, with a goal to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 6, 2024. Following these transactions, CRH’s issued share capital will consist of 679,969,208 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares which amount to 41,098,572 or 5.700% of the total issued capital.

