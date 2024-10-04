CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the buyback of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million repurchase program that will last until November 6, 2024. On October 3, 2024, the company’s broker BNP Paribas Securities Corp. acquired and subsequently canceled a significant number of shares, which will reduce the total number of CRH’s outstanding ordinary shares. The buyback activity occurred across several trading venues with detailed trade information provided.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.