CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc, an international building materials company, has announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its own shares on September 10, 2024. This action is part of a buyback program aiming to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 6, 2024. Following these transactions, CRH’s total issued share capital will be reduced, while it holds a specified percentage of treasury shares without voting rights.

