CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has reported the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 62,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of $81.5124, as part of its $300 million share buyback program announced on May 10, 2024. This transaction, executed through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., leaves CRH with 683,272,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, and 41,144,948 shares held in treasury, amounting to 5.680% of its issued share capital.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.