CRH plc Advances $300M Share Buyback Program

CRH plc has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 66,068 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of $74.4380, as part of a $300 million share buyback program that is set to continue until August 7, 2024. Following these transactions, CRH’s total issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, stands at 684,292,795, with an additional 41,153,772 shares held in treasury.

