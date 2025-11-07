CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has shared an update.

CRH plc, a global leader in building materials, announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 34,800 of its ordinary shares in the United States, as part of a share buyback program aimed at repurchasing up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2026. This move is part of CRH’s strategic initiative to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

