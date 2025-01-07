CRH plc Accelerates Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has issued an update.

CRH plc, a major player in the building materials industry, announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to buy back up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2025, which is aimed at optimizing their capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about CRH plc

YTD Price Performance: 0.57%

Average Trading Volume: 573,808

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.94B

