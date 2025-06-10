CRH Medical and WovenX Partner to Enhance GI Care Access

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

WELL Health Technologies Corp ( (TSE:WELL) ) has issued an update.

CRH Medical Corporation, a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp, has partnered with WovenX Health to enhance gastrointestinal (GI) care access and streamline delivery. This strategic collaboration combines CRH’s GI solutions with WovenX’s virtual platform to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and care standards, offering a consumer-centric model that addresses long-standing barriers in the GI community.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WELL) stock is a Buy with a C$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WELL Health Technologies Corp stock, see the TSE:WELL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WELL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WELL is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong corporate events and positive earnings call sentiment, but is hindered by poor valuation and technical analysis indicators. Financial performance shows potential for growth but is offset by profitability and cash flow challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:WELL stock, click here.

More about WELL Health Technologies Corp

WELL Health Technologies Corp is a company focused on tech-enabling healthcare providers by offering a comprehensive healthcare and digital platform. It supports over 42,000 healthcare providers in the US and Canada, operating the largest healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 210 clinics. WELL’s solutions cater to specialized markets including gastrointestinal, women’s health, primary care, and mental health.

Average Trading Volume: 994,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.02B

Find detailed analytics on WELL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.